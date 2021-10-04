The Verona Public Library will celebrate the state’s grasslands and its impact on bird habitats starting next week.
The Southern Driftless Grasslands’ exhibit on grassland birds and habitats will be at the library from Monday, Oct. 11, to Monday, Oct. 25, as a part of a traveling exhibit that is on tour at various libraries around the state. The exhibit showcases the importance of protecting the grasslands and the driftless landscape, and features the species that can be found in the area, an event description for the exhibit states.
The Southern Driftless Grassland looks to support conservation efforts in southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Dane, Iowa, Grant, Lafayette and Green counties.
A virtual program will also be included as a part of the traveling exhibit, titled “Grassland conservation in southwest Wisconsin: Why it matters and opportunities for support,” where attendees can learn about the type of conservation needed for grassland birds, a farm bill that prioritizes grassland and oak savanna conservation and financial assistance available to landowners who want to preserve their land. The presentation, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, over Zoom, will be led by Jenn Simmons and Cindy Becker of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, and Britta Petersen of Pheasants Forever, the event description states.
Advance registration is required for the Zoom presentation, and can be signed up for at veronapubliclibrary.org/events or by calling (608) 845-7180, ext. 0.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.