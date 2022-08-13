With all of the mass shootings that keep happening in the United States, one Town of Verona resident who is a gun owner and advocate is looking to sit down with the community he lives in for a dialogue about guns.
“Everyone in our community is invited to an open discussion regarding guns in our lives,” moderator and organizer Michael Ehly said. “We are forced to live with the constant barrage of mass shootings. As a gun owner and advocate, I understand there are two sides to this important issue. Please join me in a free and open discussion.”
The discussion hosted and moderated by Ehly will be held at the Verona Town Hall, 7669 County Trunk Highway PD, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.
Everyone is encouraged to attend, from gun advocates to gun opponents, teachers, parents, students, police officers, and anyone else interested in talking about this serious issue.
“With your help, maybe we can mitigate the next community shooting,” Ehly said. “As a gun owner myself, I don’t want to have my gun rights infringed upon, however, more importantly, these mass shootings need to stop. So let’s talk.”
To contact Ehly with any questions or comments, call 608-444-5975 or email maehly55@gmail.com.