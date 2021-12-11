If you would like to help warm the winter spirits and make a child’s holiday a little brighter, you could consider donating to Helping Hands.
The Verona FFA along with the Verona Area School District social workers are teaming up once again for the 32nd annual Helping Hands event.
The program helps families in the Verona Area School District who are in need of holiday gifts for their children. Last year over 350 families were helped through this program, according to its website.
There are two ways to support -- through monetary donations to purchase gifts for children, or by donating gifts directly.
The program particularly needs support for middle school and high school age students, its website states.
All gifts can be dropped off at any school in the Verona Area School District. The collection will run through Dec. 15.
To donate money or for a link to the gift items needed, visit classmunity.com/vasd/view-fundraisers.php.
For information, contact Jamie Morris at morrisj@verona.k12.wi.us or 608-653-1125.