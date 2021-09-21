Hike-a-Thon 2019 file art

The Hike-a-Thon along the Ice Age Trail is set for Saturday, June 1. Both of the featured hikes, 5 and 20 miles, will end at Badger Prairie County Park.

 Photo submitted

Learn about the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and its history before planning your next trek with a presentation in the first week of October.

At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, the Verona Public Library will host a presentation about the 1,000-mile long Ice Age Trail, led by Melissa Pierick and Amy Lord with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Their presentation, which will be held in the library’s community room, will talk about the trail’s history and share resources for planning a hike.

Registration is not required, and the event is free to attend.

For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.

Tags

Recommended for you