Learn about the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and its history before planning your next trek with a presentation in the first week of October.

At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, the Verona Public Library will host a presentation about the 1,000-mile long Ice Age Trail, led by Melissa Pierick and Amy Lord with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Their presentation, which will be held in the library’s community room, will talk about the trail’s history and share resources for planning a hike.

Registration is not required, and the event is free to attend.

For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.

If You Go What: Hiking the Ice Age National Scenic Trail When: 6:3o p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 Where: Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. Info: veronapubliclibrary.org

Ice Age Trail Alliance receives Dane County environmental grants for trail maintenance efforts Ice Age Trail Alliance is one of nearly a dozen recipients to get Dane County grant funds to assist with the maintenance and promotion of the trail.

Dane County board approves purchase of land adjacent to Reddan Park, Ice Age Trail The land will serve as a buffer between Reddan Soccer Park and homes on or near Enterprise Drive, and serve as an alternate space for the Badger Prairie Community Garden.