This month, the guest speaker at the Verona Area Historical Society meeting can't speak, but will still tell many stories about Verona's past.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, during the "History in Your Hand: Ten Artifacts that Tell Us about Verona" presentation, get a chance to get up-close and learn about ten of the most interesting artifacts from the archives of the Verona Area Historical Society.
These items represent a sampling of the hundreds of objects, photos, and stories the organization has preserved over the years in its attempt to save and show physical links to disappearing chapters of Verona’s story.
You will get to see and learn about the stories of survival tools crafted by human hands thousands of years ago, a Verona woman who served as a nurse during WWI and at the building of the Panama Canal, a community quilt created to help replace a school destroyed by a tornado a century ago, and items to help future generations understand what 2020 was like.
This is also the official "Annual Meeting" for the group.
The meeting will take place at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.