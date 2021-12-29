For history buffs who chose to stay up late or for regular night owls who just happened to be awake, there was an unusual sight to see just before midnight on Thursday, Dec. 16 – a house, hauled by a semi, slowly making its way down West Verona Avenue.
That house -- which has been in Verona for over a century -- survived its less than a half mile journey from 100 S. Marietta St. to 103 E. Park Lane, where it will continue to provide residence.
The house sat on the edge of the former Sugar Creek Elementary School site, which is set for redevelopment by Madison-based company Steve Brown Apartments.
A 1995 Verona Area High School graduate, Russell Marks, stepped forward to have the house moved when it was offered for free to anyone who was interested in saving it from being demolished.
In the 1940s, the house was a parsonage for the reverend and his wife of the Swiss Reformed Methodist Church, which was located on South Main Street at the corner of Church Avenue. That church eventually merged with the Congregational Church and was rebuilt as the Salem United Church of Christ on Mark Drive, after which the parsonage was sold.
Curious onlookers gathered in pajamas and winter jackets in the brisk 25-degree evening to watch as the house was given a new home catty-corner to the Sow’s Ear and adjacent to Memorial Baptist Church.