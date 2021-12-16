Last minute shoppers, don't despair -- Kismet Books has your back.
One week before Christmas, the book store is hosting an afternoon market featuring local makers and a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be collecting donations for the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry.
There will be refreshments and festive music accompanying the market at 101 N. Main St., set for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Vendors will include Madison Soap Co., Pointelle Designs and The Seedy Merchant.
If you're interested in vending, contact Kismet Books by calling 608-845-2500 or emailing info@kismetbookshop.com.