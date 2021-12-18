Do you wish to join the herald angels in their singing or want to go a -wassailing?
Join musician and singer John Duggleby for a holiday sing-along and end-of-year celebration at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
His performance will feature many songs you are likely to know, plus a few surprises. Lyric sheets will be available.
There will also be a bit of music history trivia -- many of the most familiar holiday standards were popularized in the past 70 years, and Duggleby will challenge the audience to guess who first recorded them.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.