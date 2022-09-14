Final Homecoming Court for Verona Press.jpg

This year's homecoming court.

From left to right front row: Dejanae Brown, Andrea Chavez-Lazaro, Trevor Devereaux, Joshua Estrada-Serrano, Lily Frye, Liam Lalor, Ryan Llanto.

From left to right back row: Isaac Maier, Neil Marty, Erin Nick, Ayaan Nihal, Michael Salgado, Jordan Sommers, Brittany Soto Diaz.

Verona Area High School's homecoming will be observed during the week of Sept. 19, with the parade starting at 4:15 p.m. and the football game kicking-off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

This year’s homecoming parade route. The parade is set to start at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

