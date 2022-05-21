Can you hear the screams from the Tilt-a-Whirl? Can you hear the brats and burgers sizzling on the grill? Can you hear the goats bleating in the petting zoo? You will soon, as Hometown Days is set to return from June 3-5.
After a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, and being moved to September last year, the longtime Verona celebration is back to its traditional month.
It’ll take place at Hometown USA Festival Park, which is located behind the Verona Ice Arena at 451 E. Verona Ave. and next to Verona City Hall at 111 Lincoln St.
Activities begin at 5 p.m. on June 3 with live music, a food court, beer tent, carnival rides and games, balloon sculpting, pony rides, a petting farm, a magic show for kids, the Hometown Hustle Twilight Run, and will finish with a fireworks show sponsored by Epic Software at 9:30 p.m.
The Hometown Hustle 5K Twilight Run along Military Ridge Trail is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 3. A portion of the race’s proceeds will be donated to the Verona Area High School cross country team booster club.
Saturday, June 4, gets moving at 9 a.m. with the Hometown Rumble Car Show, more live music, food court, beer tent, carnival, petting zoo, pony rides and a magic show. Face painting will be offered on Saturday.
Sunday, June 5, kicks off with the Kids' Fun Run at 11:40 a.m. which leads into the Verona Hometown Days Parade at Noon featuring area businesses, organizations, clubs and churches
The spin-the-wheel winners will be drawn at 4 p.m. that day. The spin-the-wheel game allows participants to win tickets which can then be used to bid on dozens of prizes ranging from gift certificates and electronic devices to furniture and grills.
In all there will be seven different music acts for adults, two appearances by children's performer David Landau for the kids and three shows by The Amazing Mr. Magic.
There will be safe rides home offered following the evening headline musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday.
The petting zoo includes lambs, goats, bunnies, chicks, a duck, a goose, an alpaca or a llama, a mini-potbelly pig, a mini-donkey, a calf and a zebra.
The event has been planned by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce since 2014.
It helps benefit local organizations including The Verona Lions Club, The Knights of Columbus, The Verona Optimist Club, American Legion Post 385, The Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club, Young Life Verona, and Verona hockey, cross country and football.
The Verona Chamber also uses the funds raised at Hometown Days to fund some of its own operations and activities including a $500 scholarship for a Verona Area High School senior and the Concerts in the Park summer concert series.
For more information including associated costs and parking instructions, visit veronahometowndays.com or call the Chamber at 608-845-5777.