“There's no place like home for the holidays,” is how the famous seasonal song goes, but for many locals there’s no place like Hometown for the holidays.
And the holidays are set to kick-off next week with some familiar faces. On Friday, Dec. 3 there will be the return of several traditional events.
The evening begins with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:20 p.m. with News 3 Now (CBS) chief meteorologist Gary Cannalte in a live broadcast from Central Park. Central Park is located at the intersection of Paoli and Main Streets, next to the Verona Senior Center.
Prior to the telecast, Santa Claus will arrive in one of the Verona Fire Department's fire trucks and mingle with the kids. Resurrection Lutheran Church members will be caroling.
And from 4-7 p.m., the Verona Senior Center at 108 Paoli St. will be the host of a drive-thru chili supper. Chili and hot dogs will be served. The meal is a fundraiser to support Badger Prairie Needs Network’s efforts to end food insecurity in Dane County.
The “5-Alarm” chili dinner is prepared and served by the Verona Fire Department. All donations will directly support BPNN. This year’s fundraising goal is $2,000, according to the senior center’s newsletter.
Visit veronawi.com for more information.