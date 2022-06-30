Hometown, USA continues to be a busy community in its 175th year.
Last weekend, a variety of events took place around the City of Verona.
A cast of around 30 performers ages 55 and older played every role – including the kids – in “The Music Man Sr.” It was Verona Area Community Theater’s first-ever seniors-only production, and the show was performed four times between Friday and Sunday.
Saturday morning got off to a colorful, if dusty, start with Country View Elementary’s Color Run. The event, back after a couple year’s pause due to the pandemic, supports the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. Players from the Forward Madison soccer team joined as special guests.
The Verona Area High School prom took place Saturday night, with hundreds of students packing into the school atrium, which was transformed into an ‘Enchanted Forest’ theme.
The weekend wrapped-up with a rumbling beneath the oaks at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability as the Japanese drumming or taiko group, Beni Daiko, performed for a crowd gathered comfortably on blankets and chairs on a grassy hillside.