Join Landmark Creamery’s cheese-making team for a tasting of their artisan sheep milk cheeses and a few additional Wisconsin-made classics next month.
Over this hour-long tasting experience, Landmark Creamery’s Anna Landmark and Anna Thomas Bates will take you on a sensory tour through the basic flavors and aromas of cheese and some accompaniments.
This intentional, observant process is called “sensory analysis,” and is “the process by which we use our senses to assess and describe food and drink,” the event description states.
The Annas will be pairing their dairy delicacies with a few locally made alcoholic beverages to showcase how cheese flavor can be accentuated with the right combinations.
The Annas turn creamy sheep milk and buttery pasture-grazed cow milk into carefully-handcrafted cheeses.
The event will be held outside in the park right next door to Landmark Creamery at 6895 Paoli Road.
The workshop fee is $65 and the program is open to adults 21 and over. If childcare is an issue and you need to bring your children in order to attend the workshop, please let the organizers know in advance.
Registration includes a copy of the book “Renewing the Countryside: Wisconsin Stories of Sustainable Living, Working and Playing.” One copy of the book will be provided per address or household.
To register, visit tickettailor.com/events/renewingthecountryside/699003.