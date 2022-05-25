Spring hydrant flushing is underway from May 13 through June 10 in the Scenic Ridge, Cathedral Point, Military Ridge, and East View neighborhoods.
The Verona Water Utility will be hydrant flushing for four weeks. If you see Verona water utility vehicles near hydrants and water flowing down the gutter during non-precipitation days, they are in the area flushing hydrants.
The flushing activities are set to occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Due to the hydrant flushing, residential water may become discolored.
If you notice discolored water, use the lowest-level faucet in your home such as a basement utility or laundry sink or a first-floor bathtub, run the cold tap water for approximately five minutes at full force until the tap water clears up, and save your laundry for the evening hours, if possible.
For information, call 608-845-6695.