For programming to be successful in a community, it requires some marketing and advertising. That is just as true for school district classes as it is for anything else.
For that reason, Verona Area School District educators Adam Gault and Qin “Daisy” Tian were gutted that – apparently due to their lack of effectively getting the word out – there will not be an introductory-level Mandarin class in the district this coming 2022-23 school year.
Despite that disappointment, the pair still have much to be proud of from this past school year.
The two Mandarin teachers recently took a group of Verona Area High School students on a year-end trip to Chinatown in Chicago. And even before that, all throughout the year, they demonstrated their passion for and understanding of Chinese culture and history and the Mandarin language.
They both also have some pretty interesting stories to share with students and staff about the Middle Kingdom. Gault spent 23 years in Taiwan teaching, and Tian is from China, having moved to Wisconsin only six years ago.
On the road to culture
On Friday, May 27, Tian and Gault, the Mandarin instructors at VAHS, took the 25 students enrolled in the Mandarin program to Chinatown in Chicago for a cultural field trip. Verona Area High School educational technology coach Rita Mortenson also tagged along as an additional chaperone.
The field trip was funded through $1,500 collected by a student campaign on crowdfunding website GoFundMe, along with bubble tea and spring roll sales held during school hours.
The students started their trip by visiting the Chinese-American Museum, where they had the chance to check out some vintage Chinese arts and they learned the history of Chinatown by watching a short movie created by some local Chinese-Americans.
“This museum that Daisy said we should check out on a side street turned out to be really cool,” Gault said. “It had lots of photos and artifacts of immigration and settlement history in Chicago. During the movie, when talking about certain historical objects, behind the screen were the items and they’d be lit up. It was a really cool, refreshing, surprisingly well-done multimedia presentation, and the highlight for me. I think the kids really liked it, too. The staff at the museum were really keen and excited to speak with the kids and the kids were psyched, too.”
After their time spent in the museum, the students explored Chinatown’s local businesses including a boba tea cafe, a Chinese bakery, Korean popular music (K-Pop) store, and souvenir shops. The students even got to practice their Mandarin speaking and sharpen their bargaining skills with some local Chinese business owners.
The students loved buying souvenirs such as traditional Chinese hats or tea sets, but sometimes, the students didn’t know what they were buying.
“We had a student – it was so sweet, so cute – she thought she was buying a firecracker, but she bought incense that you are supposed to burn when you pray to your ancestors,” Tian said. “I think it’s so sweet and cute that they don’t understand the culture fully but are willing to explore it. Even Rita enjoyed trying something new with spicy food that had her sweating, but she still said, ‘it’s good’.”
To cap off their day, the students tried out some authentic Chinese cuisine, and several ate with chopsticks for the first time in their lives.
“We had a really great trip,” Gault said. “We had all this worry about ‘how will we do this?’ but it went off without a hitch. We won’t be afraid to do it again next year.”
They now hope to make it an annual trip for their students.
For Gault, the trip felt like “magic” and a “homecoming.”
“When I was five years old, from the back seat of a car looking out, I was amazed by the strong smell of fish and Chinese medicine, though at time, I didn’t know what that smell was, but it never left me, it always stayed in my head. Chinatown in Chicago as a five-year-old will always be my first Chinese experience. Every time I’ve been back there, I cannot shake that memory. It’s like a homecoming.”
The native and the nomad
Tian is originally from China. She moved to the United States six years ago with her husband and now seven-year-old daughter.
She’s been teaching her whole life, beginning her career as a student teacher in graduate school. From there, she taught in a southern China province, in a mountainous countryside region, where most of the residents are an ethnic minority related to the indigenous Hmong peoples.
Because the children of the region live far away from urban areas, most of them are homeschooled. Tian began a free library there where she spent one summer volunteering her time teaching English and other subjects to youth.
“It was a wonderful summer there,” she told the Press.
She then taught in a public school in China for three years, before moving to the U.S. to begin a career in K-5 education, teaching English and Mandarin at Hickory Hill Academy in Madison.
She’s only been teaching in the Verona Area School District for a short time, beginning in the middle of last year, teaching Mandarin II and Advanced Mandarin.
“I truly love teaching high school,” she said. “It’s a new program to the high school. Our class sizes and numbers are still growing. We want to let more people know about the program.”
Unlike Tian, Gault is not from China and thereby not a native speaker of Mandarin. However, he spent over two decades living in China, with his first trip there taking place straight out of high school.
“People ask me how I got into Chinese, these days there is a thing called gap year – those didn’t exist when I was in high school – so I did seven of them,” he said. “I came back to the United States at 26, after I had been to China, Taiwan, Korea, Egypt, Australia, and Denmark.”
He decided that out of all the cultures and languages he was exposed to during his time abroad in his twenties, that he should pursue Mandarin, because of its worldwide proliferation
“I figured that I’d study Chinese if for no other reason than 1 in 5 people are Chinese,” he said. “When I was in college, Japanese was trendy to study, but I thought the future was Chinese.”
He studied Mandarin literature and language at University of Wisconsin-Madison for three years, but grew restless and headed to Beijing to complete his studies through a University of California-Berkeley program, at which point he’d collectively spent over 20 years living in China. He then completed a masters degree program in Taiwan.
Spreading the love
While Tian’s love for Chinese culture is in her blood and Gault discovered a passion for the Middle Kingdom as a nomadic young adult, they want to impart their enthusiasm to students in the district.
In part, the pair want to see the success of Verona Area International School (VAIS) become wider within the district.
Founded in 2010, VAIS is a tuition-free K-5 Chinese language immersion public charter school in the Verona Area School District.
“There is an immersion program for K-5 students, where a half day every day is spent in Mandarin, which is really cool,” Gault said. “The proof is in the pudding with the immersion program. We get some students who early on make us do double takes, ‘look, this kid’s Chinese is good.’ It is my and Daisy’s responsibility to take that success and see how far and long we can take it. You can’t have an immersion program and then those kids are done learning Chinese at year five, it doesn’t make sense.”
That’s not to say things aren’t going well in the Mandarin program at the high school. The students had a successful boba or “bubble” tea sale and also made spring rolls to sell, which helped raise money for the May field trip.
“I think we have a good thing going at the high school, but it’s new to all of us,” Gault said, which is partly why they struggled – much to their disappointment – to get enough students for the Mandarin I program next year.
“Like many things, it’s a marketing deal,” Gault said. “We have the K-5 immersion kids continuing with us, but there are kids at the high school who are just like, ‘oh, I guess will take Spanish,’ or who are just sort of ‘whatever’ and we want to take them and get them into Chinese. It’s tough to compete with other languages, Spanish especially, because they’re more accessible than Mandarin. The more people and more outlets we talk to about our plans to grow our program and goals of having more Chinese speakers in Verona, the better.”
Tian teaches around 19 students Mandarin in total and Gault teaches 33.
Gault also teaches Mandarin classes for students in grades six through eight at Badger Ridge Middle School and had also been students at Savanna Oaks Middle School, but the latter just ended its Mandarin program.
In part, they feel a personal responsibility to the school district to ensure area residents know that there is now a high school-level Mandarin program in Verona, because community members who don’t know about it might send their children to other school districts.
Tian knows a family who moved to Wisconsin from Hong Kong who enrolled their children in the Middleton School District specifically because of its high school Mandarin program.
“For me and Adam, we not only want to attract students already in Verona high school, but also promote our program to Madison and Fitchburg. We have the perfect location. We can attract so many Chinese-American people. I know this because there is a private social media group with hundreds of area Chinese parents, but they don't know that we have this program at Verona Area High School. They have high standards for their children, pushing them to learn English, but Adam and I want them to know that it’s okay to have their own language here, too.”
Reaching students
While they will not be offering the introductory Mandarin I class this coming school year due to low enrollment, they will have Mandarin II and Advanced Mandarin, with around 30 students enrolled.
“This year because we missed the marketing train, we’re not having Mandarin I,” Gault said. “We’re taking that very seriously. We don’t want this to happen again.”
Though not all hope was lost. Some students showed interest late, signing-up at the last minute for Mandarin I. While it wasn’t enough to hold the class, Tian let them enroll in Mandarin II, instead, and she now plans to teach two different levels of the language in one class.
Apart from the high school course catalog, the Mandarin teaching duo plan to promote their program in other ways, such as at the school’s annual Multicultural Showcase, when the district’s diversity is put on display with singing, dancing, and traditional attire.
“Next year we want to do the Multicultural Showcase, it was my first year there at the high school, and Adam was traveling between three schools, so the Mandarin department missed a great opportunity to participate,” Tian said. “We want to try to promote this program as much as possible – and with the Multicultural Showcase, we want to promote some Chinese culture.”
“With all sorts of activities going on, we got the memo late,” Gault added. There is a really cool multicultural performance, everyone else got in on it, but we didn’t get the memo. The truck ran over us. We got up just in time to see the taillights fading. It was a golden opportunity that we missed.”
Despite beating themselves up over Mandarin I not being taught next year, Mortenson has been championing Tian’s and Gault’s successes within the fledgling program.
“I know they’re focused on numbers, but I want to highlight their passion for bringing this culture and language to our school,” she said. “Sometimes teachers see low enrollment numbers and leave, but Daisy brings to light the number of Asian families in our community and as a school district, you want programs where people feel seen and heard and valued. Between Daisy’s and Adam’s gifts for speaking and telling stories, their past experiences, and their love and respect for cultures around the world, they are being modest about the value they bring to our school. I have learned so much from them. They are the kind of teachers you want in schools. They’re great advocates not only for the language and culture and people all around the world, but they are also very accepting and open to having conversations about equity when other people might feel awkward. You want people who can guide conversations about equity and differences. I went on their May field trip and I don’t speak Mandarin at all, but Adam and Daisy were gracious about explaining things, and I had a great experience.”
It's that excitement that Mortenson felt while experiencing a new culture that Gault and Tian hope to ignite in Verona area students.
“We’re just excited about exciting kids about Mandarin,” Gault said. “We want them to hop on our train, see what we have to offer.”