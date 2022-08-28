After more than two years of a strictly drive-through, curbside model of food distribution to those in need throughout Dane County, the leadership of Badger Prairie Needs Network are excited to welcome guests back inside for in-person pantry shopping again starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The food pantry will now offer both inside shopping and curbside distribution to help meet the preferences of all its guests.
In addition to the return of in-person shopping for the first time since March 2020, the food pantry hours have changed and include new hours on Wednesday evenings.
The new hours are as follows: 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays will be inside shopping, 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays will be curbside distribution, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays will be inside shopping, 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays will be curbside distribution, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays will be inside shopping.
In-person shopping inside the pantry will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Guests can shop inside the pantry and select food for their family.
Curbside distribution will be on Wednesdays and Fridays only. During curbside distribution, guests wait in their vehicles while pantry volunteers collect the guests’ orders from a limited-choice menu.
Volunteer shifts have been adjusted to reflect the changes to pantry shopping.
Guests need to bring identification or their BPNN ID card to register for both inside pantry shopping and curbside distribution.
Guests should plan to arrive 30 minutes prior to closing to allow time for registration and shopping.
The food pantry is located at 1200 E. Verona Ave. It serves residents of Dane County.
For more information, contact BPNN at 608-848-2499 or email info@foodpantry.org.