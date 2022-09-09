Do you have an interest in bonsai, the Japanese art of growing miniature trees? If so, an upcoming event at the Verona Public Library might be of interest.
From 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, members of the Madison-based Badger Bonsai Society will discuss the history of bonsai and how this centuries-old art form has made its way into popular culture today.
The society members will present examples of the basic design and styling aspects of bonsai, and provide a brief overview of tools, pots, and soils. They will illustrate techniques typically used to develop and care for a bonsai throughout its lifetime.
They will also demonstrate how a typical and inexpensive nursery tree can be worked on as a start toward the development of a suitable bonsai tree.
“You will go away with a greater appreciation of bonsai and how easily you can get started in this hobby,” the event description states.
A bonsai tree will be given away as a door prize.
Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.