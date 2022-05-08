The famous maxim goes “it takes a village to raise a child,” but for one longtime Verona organization it might be more appropriate to say it has taken a city to educate the children.
This year, the Verona Area Education Foundation (VAEF) marks 30 years serving students in the community. A separate entity from the Verona Area School District, the organization is made up of parents, school board members, school district staff, local business representatives, and there’s even a student position with voting privileges.
“We are proud that we added a student board member as a voting participant – we have had four at this point,” VAEF president Errin Welty told the Press. “We love to help them learn how boards work and Robert’s Rules of Order, and they are really helpful with grants – they offer great perspectives on really valuable things that those of us who have been out of education for a while wouldn’t recognize.”
The four student members thus far have been high school juniors and seniors.
Perhaps the organization’s two initiatives most visible by the broader community is the student artist banner contest and the annual craft sale fundraiser.
Less known is that VAEF has distributed nearly 350 grants totaling more than $110,000 since the nonprofit’s inception in 1992.
It provides up to $10,000 annually to Verona Area School District educators through its Innovative Education Grant Program.
The Innovative Education Grant Program began in 2003 as a way to help district teachers who wanted to test new technology in schools be able to fund their ideas. That tech has included graphing calculators, fidget toys, mindfulness tools, video cameras, electronic music portfolios for students to store recordings, and COVID-19 remote and distance learning equipment.
Other VAEF grant-funded projects have included prairie restoration at Sugar Creek and Country View elementary schools and funding a professional poet to be a writer-in-residence at the middle school.
Educators submit proposals for projects that don’t fit into their budgets.
Over its first two decades, the program has funded around 130 teacher requests, totaling in the range of $75,000-80,000 disbursed, Welty said. All of the schools in the district have had projects funded by the program and over 9,000 students benefit from the grant annually. Currently around 10 to 20 grant requests are funded per year.
Welty has been the president of the organization for five years and currently has children in Verona middle and high schools.
Welty works as the Downtown Development Program Director at Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in Madison, managing the Main Street and Connect Communities programs.
She has always been interested in downtown community development, but said she felt like in Verona there wasn’t a way to be involved directly.
“I love working with both students and teachers, and also businesses and the community,” she said.
The banner program was founded by Welty, and every year for six years has invited students to submit artwork based around a theme. This year’s theme was ‘Verona: Past, Present, Future’ and encouraged historical or current depictions of the city, or dreams for its future.
Artworks are selected to be transferred onto 20-inch by 40-inch banners which are hung downtown. The contest is open to all students in the district.
There are around 60-80 artwork submissions annually, and VAEF has selected as many as 34 to turn into banners in a single year.
This year, there were 22 banners selected, which will be bookended by two banners from the Verona Area Historical Society in honor of the city’s 175th anniversary. It’s the first time the historical society has been a part of the banner project.
As the student banners get swapped out every two to four years on Main Street and Verona Avenue, the old banners are turned into zipper pouches, tote bags, lunch bags, aprons and phone wristlets, which are sold to fundraise.
The arts and crafts sale started in 1995 and takes place in autumn every year, with several dozen vendors selling handmade goods from watercolor paintings and sculptural works to potholders and homemade brownies. It was originally launched by a 13-year-old student in part to fund a trip to Australia and New Zealand, but also for a memorial fund for a late classmate. In 2001, VAEF took over running the annual event that now features over 70 vendors.
Besides for the innovation grants, the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts have gone to the purchase and installation of the middle school ropes course, and supporting extracurricular sports, recreation and fitness activities.
Students who cannot afford to participate in the city’s recreation program sports or school district sports can apply for a VAEF scholarship.
The group also organizes Teacher Appreciation Week each year during the first week of May. Annually, around 130 teachers get recognized by students, parents and alumni with notes or cards.
One grant funded a field trip for a group of third and fourth grade students to shop at Miller and Sons for baking supplies, who then worked with high school students in a culinary arts class to bake together.
Another time, Glacier Edge Elementary school students went to Once Upon A Time Childcare Center preschool to make comic books with the youngsters as part of a literacy project.
“I love grant projects that bring students together,” Welty said. “I love when kids connect across ages.”