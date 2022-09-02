Ironman Wisconsin pedals through Verona area

Center, Jess Barrett, of Verona, is cheered on as an acquaintance runs alongside her during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The 2022 Wisconsin Ironman triathlon is set for Sept. 10-11 and part of the annual event stretches through Verona.

Volunteers are needed to help with various roles and responsibilities during the race.

Among the volunteer positions in Verona includes helping at the bike aid station to provide nutrition and drinks to athletes at an aid station on the bike course.

Volunteers do not need to attend a volunteer meeting for this volunteer spot.

To register, visit ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=61147.

Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com

