The 2022 Wisconsin Ironman triathlon is set for Sept. 10-11 and part of the annual event stretches through Verona.
Volunteers are needed to help with various roles and responsibilities during the race.
Among the volunteer positions in Verona includes helping at the bike aid station to provide nutrition and drinks to athletes at an aid station on the bike course.
Volunteers do not need to attend a volunteer meeting for this volunteer spot.
To register, visit ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=61147.