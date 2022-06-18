A reader reached out to the Verona Press earlier this year with a question for us, “I just heard that the Verona landfill site is providing electricity to the county. If that is true it could make an interesting article. If not, I still want to know what happens there? You could touch on the other public uses in that area. It’s kind of out of sight, out of mind if you know what I mean.”
The 110-acre landfill was in operation from 1977 to 1986 and was integrated into the overall master plan for the Badger Prairie County Park. While active, the facility accepted garbage and other municipal refuse from Dane County and parts of nearby Rock County. It was never licensed to accept hazardous waste materials.
We reached out to the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables for more information about energy production at the site, and were provided with some answers from the department director John Welch and deputy director Roxanne Wienkes.
“The landfill has been closed since the late 1980s,” Welch told the Press. “We collect biogas from the landfill, and we use it as fuel in large stationary engines. These engines turn generators, which generate renewable electricity. This renewable electricity is enough to offset almost all of the electric use at the Badger Prairie Health Care Center campus.”
Wienkes provided the following answers.
Is the electricity only used to power the Badger Prairie campus?
Yes, the campus currently uses the power that is produced. As the campus has grown and the landfill ages and gas production decreases, the campus does require additional power from the grid to meet all of their needs.
When did you start collecting electricity at this site?
Dane County installed engine-generators and began making electricity at Verona in 1995.
Do you have any data or stats about how many kwh are generated or how many tons of gas captured?
We collect approximately 110 cubic feet of gas from the landfill each minute. This is used to produce approximately 2.5 million kilowatt hours over the course of a year. This is equivalent to the average amount of electricity used by 250 homes.
Is the biogas methane?
The biogas is about 50% methane. It also contains carbon dioxide, nitrogen and small amounts of oxygen and other trace elements; whereas natural gas is +95% methane.
Is it an output of the decomposing trash?
Yes, the materials that were placed in the landfill have organic matter and that material is still decomposing decades later.
How many other retired landfills in the county have a similar operation?
In the County, I don’ t know of any closed landfills that have generators; however there are various sites that still produce methane, just not enough to justify the investment needed for electrical generation.
Are there any other County-led renewables projects in Verona besides this one?
Here is a link to all of the County lead renewable projects, I am not aware of any others in Verona. countyofdane.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Shortlist/index.html?appid=f811354d47334bf3bd612c88d73251a1