Take in the quintessential sign of fall along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail with the City of Verona senior center and Oakmont Senior Community next week.
From 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, the two Verona-area senior citizen agencies will team up with Dane County Parks to host a fall color walk starting at the Badger Prairie County Park Shelter, located at 4654 Maple Grove Drive. People of all ages are invited to participate on the trail walk, which will be a leisurely stroll for approximately two miles, an event description states.
Participants do not have to do the entire two mile-stretch of the trail and can turn back whenever they feel comfortable, the event description adds. People are asked to bring along a water bottle for the trail walk.
At the end of the trail walk, Oakmont is planning to provide post-walk refreshments at the shelter.
Registration is encouraged, and can be done by visiting the senior center’s website at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.com or by calling (608) 845-7471.
For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.