The 2022 Verona Area High School Prom is set for 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Verona Area High School, with a post-Prom planned from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the VAHS Field House.

The prom theme is 'Enchanted Forest.'

Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com

Tags

Recommended for you