The 2022 Verona Area High School Prom is set for 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Verona Area High School, with a post-Prom planned from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the VAHS Field House.
The prom theme is 'Enchanted Forest.'
The 2022 Verona Area High School Prom is set for 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Verona Area High School, with a post-Prom planned from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the VAHS Field House.
The prom theme is 'Enchanted Forest.'
Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Dane. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marshall, Deansville and East Bristol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Dane. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Stoughton and McFarland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
Currently in Oregon