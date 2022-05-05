The Verona Area Historical Society’s guest speaker this month will be Irene Kaehr, who in 1968 with her husband Bob, bought the Town Pump at 300 S. Main St., the building most recently occupied by Tuvalu Coffeehouse.
They went on to run the Pump together for several decades until Bob's passing in 1994, at which point Irene continued to run it until 2000.
During the 10 a.m. program on Saturday, May 7, Irene will tell stories of the unique ideas that she and Bob implemented over the years including live music from Nashville, various culinary experiments like "frog legs", and even occasional go-go dancers.
Everyone is welcome to join in reminiscing about the interesting characters who visited and other small town happenings that took place at The Pump.
The free program will take place at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.