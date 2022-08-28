Whether it's Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, or English, if there’s a language you want to learn, Transparent Language Online has likely got it available.
The language learning website offers over 110 languages.
The South Central Library System of Wisconsin subscribes to the program, empowering anyone to learn new languages at any time, anywhere, on any device with unlimited usage.
Listening, speaking, reading, and writing are all taught and placement tests let learners see recommended courses and lessons for their skill level. Whether it's 10 minutes or an hour, learners set their daily learning goal and the program will hold them to it, while activity reports will help learners keep track of their efforts
Transparent Language access is restricted to subscribing libraries and library members. This resource may be accessed through a Verona Public Library computer, or from your own device if you have a valid library card.
Whether at the library, or at home, access to the language lessons is possible on almost any device, including tablets and phones.
For an access link, visit the veronapubliclibrary.org homepage and scroll to the bottom of the page.