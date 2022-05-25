The Verona Recreation Department is offering a new summer class, to help kids learn how to fish.
The class is for youths ages 8 to 12 who have little to no experience with fishing.
Participants will learn how to tie basic lure knots, how to cast using a thumb-casting fishing pole with practice lures, the types of fish found in local Verona fishing spots, and basic fishing regulations.
Equipment will be provided.
The class will be held at Fireman's Park on Bruce Street. Registration is limited to residents of the City of Verona.
To register, visit veronarecreation.activityreg.com and click on ‘register for activities.