The Verona American Legion will be serving a ham dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit cup, a roll, and dessert. The cost is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under.
No reservations or carryout orders will be taken over the phone.
The Legion Post is located at 207 Legion St.
The Legion banquet hall is also available to rent for your own special occasion. See the events calendar at post385.org for available dates or contact Jenni Syftestad at 608-845-7857 for more
information.
“We greatly appreciate your continued support and we hope to see you on September 14th,” Post 385 Commander Stan Hook said.