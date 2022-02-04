A lifting competition this weekend on the western side of Fitchburg will benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Functional Integrated Training (FIT), at 5380 King James Way, Fitchburg, will host an in-house charity powerlifting meet, with funds going toward the food agency. The event will feature 23 lifters – 13 women and 10 men – most of whom have never competed in a powerlifting competition before.
FIT holds the powerlifting charity meet each year as a way to encourage members to meet their goals with squats, bench press and deadlifts. This year, FIT’s goal is to raise $3,000 for BPNN, as well as have non-perishable food to donate.
For more information, contact assistant trainer John Baron at (440) 251-5593.