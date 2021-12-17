Looking for a way to brighten your spirit this holiday? One Verona family hopes to do just that with their home’s light display.
Nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 22, the house at 729 Fairview Terrace will provide a free light show set to music entertainment to be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.
They will feature two different sets of music, alternating on odd and even days of the month.
They are also accepting nonperishable food or monetary donations for local food pantries. If you wish to donate, you may place your items in the green tub by the little singing tree.
For information, visit facebook.com/lightsonfairview.