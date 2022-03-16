The Verona Lions Club are partnering with Trex Company and Festival Foods with a goal of collecting 500 pounds of plastic in the next six months.
Bring your plastic bags and plastic wrap to one of the drop boxes and they'll take care of the rest.
The first three locations are the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., and City Hall, 111 Lincoln St. The collection bins are located in the lobbies.
“Help us with our recycling project and speed along your spring cleaning at the same time,” the Lions wrote on their Facebook page.
The plastic needs to be clean before depositing.
Trex Company is “the world’s number one decking and railing brand, and [a] leader in outdoor living products,” according to its Facebook page.
For more information, contact verona.lions@gmail.com.