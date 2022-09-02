The Town of Verona will be hosting a Public Presentation on Local Land Use Planning and the CARPC Regional Development Framework Report at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Verona Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD.
Presented by Brian Ohm, ‘Local Land Use Fundamentals’ will aim to provide a timely and insightful overview of the who, what, where, when, and how of local land use planning in Wisconsin and serves as an introduction for individuals who are unfamiliar with land use planning or seasoned local officials seeking a refresher.
Brian Ohm, an attorney, is a professor in the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture at UW-Madison and the state specialist in planning law for the UW-Madison Division of Extension.
The CARPC Regional Development Framework is the region’s advisory land use guide. Presented by Steve Steinhoff, regional framework strategies for accommodating future growth in Dane County will be explained. Steve serves as Agency Director and Director of Community and Regional Planning Division for the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission. Prior to joining CARPC in 2010 he worked as Senior Planner for Dane County Planning and Development.
A brat lunch will be served upon the conclusion of the event.
For more information, contact the Town of Verona at 608-845-7187 or or
visit town.verona.wi.us.