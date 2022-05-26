Elizabeth Farritor, an eighth grade student at Savannah Oaks Middle School, and Ava Bogen, a sophomore at Verona Area High School, won the Optimist Club of Verona’s March 31 oratorical contest based on a theme of “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
Farritor was awarded $200 for the first place honor and Bogen was awarded $150 for second place. In addition, Farritor and Bogen will compete at the zone level on April 9 where they will compete against winners from other Optimist Clubs in the area. The winner and second place contestant of the zone competition will be sent to the District level with the chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly onto the Optimist International Regional/World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
“Elizabeth and Ava did a wonderful job presenting their speeches,” club president John Volker said. “The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that they have a bright future ahead of them.”
This is the first year that the Optimist Club of Verona has participated in the Optimist Oratorical Contest, despite being active in the community since 1955. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include running the hamburger stand at Verona Hometown Days and using the funds to provide grants to local youth activities and to provide scholarships every year.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.