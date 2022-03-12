Madison author Laura Anne Bird will be at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., this Saturday to share her latest book “Crossing the Pressure Line.”
In the book, twelve-year-old Clare Burch has just lost the person she loves most in the world. She wonders if her feelings of sorrow and self-blame over her grandfather's death will ever go away. But out of the blue, a special request sends Clare on a journey from her home in Chicago to the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She knows that she must honor Grandpa Anthony's last wishes, even though they completely upend her summertime plans. During her summer up north, Clare stumbles upon the answers to her many questions. Even more, as she makes peace with why she couldn't save Grandpa Anthony, she ends up rescuing someone else from danger.
The book reading is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Girl Scouts will also be selling cookies during the event.