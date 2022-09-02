On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District held a meeting regarding phase two of its Pumping Station 17 Force Main Relief project, which will continue north of Arbor Vitae Place and run east to the Goose Lake area.
During the meeting, MMSD officials and members of the Ice Age Trail Alliance discussed the opportunity for potential eastside interceptor trail corridor improvements including trail realignment, prairie restoration, invasives clearing, paved path extension, community garden parking lot improvements, and treeline restoration.
During phase one of MMSD’s Relief Force Main project, a trail was paved centered between Badger Mill Creek and the Ice Age Trail, stretching from S. Main Street/CTH M to Arbor Vitae Place.
Corridor improvements will be selected based on public interest, available community volunteers, stakeholder input, viable resources, and feasibility according to MMSD officials. Selected improvements will be discussed in future public meetings in autumn 2022 and spring 2023.
The district is now seeking public feedback on potential corridor improvements and invites everyone to share their thoughts on these improvements through an online survey. Feedback received will help select potential corridor improvements to be implemented.
The survey will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The survey link can be found at forms.gle/Qs6tm2AeKBKmDmPa6 or madsewer.org/project/pumping-station-17-force-main-relief-phase-2.