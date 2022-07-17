Maggie Gleason has left her position as executive director of Badger Prairie Needs Network a year and a half after taking the post, and the nonprofit does not plan to seek a replacement.
“It is with all good wishes that we thank Maggie for her hard work particularly these last two years for helping BPNN navigate the many challenges and changes,” BPNN wrote on Facebook on June 23. “That was no small feat. We thank you, Maggie.”
Gleason stepped down as executive director of Badger Prairie Needs Network on June 24. She took over the mantle in January 2021 when Marcia Kasieta retired as executive director in December 2020, after she had served just over three and a half years in the role.
Gleason was previously the BPNN food pantry coordinator, and had been volunteering at BPNN since 2016. Kasieta had hand-selected Gleason for the role.
The 1200 E. Verona Ave. food pantry has rapidly grown over the years since Gleason first began volunteering there. Initially it only served those living within the 53593 zip code, then expanded to the entire Verona Area School District, and later expanded again to include all of Dane County.
The pantry moved out of the basement of a church and into the then- 7,000-square foot former administrative building of Badger Prairie Health Care Center in 2015. The building had grown to 9,500-square-feet by the end of 2021, and a recently-completed addition, dubbed The Kasieta Center, has added another 4,800-square-feet to the building’s footprint.
The pantry is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization, where nobody is paid for their work.
Gleason has two elementary school age children and her personal circumstances changed, leading her to pursue paid opportunities.
Gleason grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and relocated to Madison 15 years ago when her husband started at Epic.
Gleason came from a health and wellness management background, and she sought to move BPNN towards not only focusing on feeding the community, but addressing multiple dimensions of wellness, with job training sessions as well as educational programming such as nutrition, financial management, and yoga. Gleason’s goal was to bring a more holistic approach to BPNN’s services, she said, focusing on the entire mind, body, and spirit.
“Some of you may have already heard the news that Maggie Gleason is stepping down as executive director of Badger Prairie Needs Network. It is with all good wishes that we thank Maggie for her hard work helping BPNN get through the pandemic,” BPNN board president Bob Kasieta wrote in the nonprofit’s June newsletter.
The board intends to move forward with a new organizational structure that will eliminate the executive director position, but still has to give final approval on the new structure at its July meeting.
“Because Maggie gave us good notice of her plans to depart, we have been working on a new organizational structure for BPNN,” Kasieta wrote in the newsletter. “We will not continue with the executive director model. We will divide the massive responsibilities of leadership at BPNN among many people instead of concentrating it among few. Each area/service will have a director, with all directors coordinating among themselves and reporting directly to the board of directors. These program directors will form teams of volunteers who will continue to be the backbone of BPNN. Many teams are already in place, helping our community by the outstanding work they do.”
People who have volunteered to serve as directors include Ken Berg for building/maintenance, Lisa Marshall for communications, Rebecca Swank for the food pantry, Gretchen Zimmerman for guest services, Karen Dettinger for the Kasieta Center, Marcia Kasieta for the Prairie Kitchen, and Missy Prout for volunteer services.
“The board of directors will give its final approval to an organizational structure at its July meeting,” Kasieta wrote. “In the meantime, when you see any of these fine volunteers and leaders of our organization, please thank them for stepping up and giving so generously of their time and talent. BPNN is one of a kind – an all-volunteer organization providing significant service across a large urban and rural community. We can only preserve our volunteer status with the great contributions of people like these leaders, and by the amazing work of all our volunteers.”
“Thank you again to Maggie Gleason for positioning us for continued success,” Kasieta added. “And thank you to all our great volunteers, without whom we would not exist.”
The community is invited to contact Kasieta with any questions or concerns at 608-628-1603 or rjkasieta@kasieta.com.
The organization has a need for a volunteer to step-up to help as the fundraising director.
If you have an interest in fundraising, including skills in grant writing, contact Missy Prout at volunteers@bpnn.org.
Gleason did not respond to requests for comments for this article.