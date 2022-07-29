The mission of the Mama Goose Memorial Run/Walk is to benefit the lives of others through charitable contributions collected from the road race.
Registration fees go directly to fund cancer research at the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
The next race is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6.
The in-person event will start and finish at Veterans Park, 113 Lincoln St.
Or the event can be held at a location of your choice if you are participating virtually.
The registration cost is $35 and includes a shirt.
At 8:30 a.m. there will be a free childrens’ event, the ‘Mini Goose 1/2 Mile Kids Run,’ before the 5K Run/Walk starts.
There will be an awards ceremony held at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, contact mamagooserun@gmail.com. To register, visit mamagooserun.com.