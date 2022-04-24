Two years ago, the Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers led to a variety of industries shutting down and placing employees on unemployment through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. That sent many people across the State to a food pantry for the first time in their lives.
While most industries have since resumed full operations, there are new pressures on families creating renewed food insecurities.
Among those are the recent spike in gas prices as well as inflation in stores nationwide. Between ongoing supply chain issues as well as the war in Ukraine – those pressures don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.
The Press checked in with Badger Prairie Needs Network to see how it’s been impacted in recent months by these factors. The 1200 E. Verona Ave. food pantry has grown significantly over the past few years from only serving those located within the Verona Area School District to now serving anyone located in Dane County.
BPNN communications coordinators Lisa Marshall and Laura Stewart provided responses to our questions.
Have you seen an increase in registration numbers or number of visits? Are you ordering more food from Second Harvest?
Many families are utilizing our services more often than they’ve needed to in the past. March 2022 was our second largest month on record, serving 2,723 individuals. Prior to that, 2020 was our biggest year on record. We served 1638 unique households, including 912 new households that had never used our services before.
Though we slowed down a little in 2021, starting in September 2021, we’ve seen continued growth in our attendance numbers every month. Since September 2021, we’ve experienced a 70% increase in unique households served. Our visits per household per month was up 12% during that same time span.
Do you think inflation has pushed more people to the pantry? Do you think rising gas prices have pushed more people?
Rising gas prices and inflation are two things that can chip away at a family's budget that is already stretched. Inflation, the end of economic stimulus payments, and supply chain shortages could all be having an impact on the trends we are seeing.
How has or will BPNN address these changes — how does it affect the number of volunteers needed or the amount of food available?
We are certainly ordering more food from, not only Second Harvest, but from other retail sources as well. We currently receive shipments from Second Harvest twice a week, and those loads have gotten progressively bigger to help cover the spike we’re seeing in attendance.
We often purchase specific items to distribute, but we’re having trouble sourcing from our food bank partners. Items like cereal, rice, oil and personal care items are being purchased from outside retailers regularly. In some cases, those items have increased in cost.
We are so grateful for our partnerships with Epic, Exact Sciences, Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, Miller and Sons, and Promega. Food recovered from Festival Foods helps keep our freezer stocked with meat and our produce bags loaded with the fresh fruits and vegetables our guests really enjoy receiving. Food received from Epic, Exact Sciences, and Promega helps us provide heat and eat options for our many busy families looking for easy, healthy meal solutions at the end of their days. Our food recovery program has really helped bridge the gap between food excess and food access.
To meet the demand, we’ve increased the number of volunteers on most shifts throughout the week. We are currently looking for more dedicated individuals to join our team. If you’d like to help serve our community in time of increased need, visit our website: bpnn.org.
Food drives and fundraisers like those hosted by the Boy Scouts, area schools, organizations or businesses also help us stock specific items that are hard to source.