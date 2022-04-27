There will be a road and sidewalk closure, due to construction, which may affect some pedestrians and motorists who reside in the area of S. Marietta St. starting this week.
This closure is expected to last from April 27 through June 9 of this year.
South Marietta St. will be closed from W. Verona Ave. to the south of the intersection of S. Marietta St. and Park Lane.
This closure will include the sidewalk on the west side of S. Marietta St. The street and sidewalk on S. Marietta St. will be closed and completely unavailable.
The sidewalk on the south side of W. Verona Ave. will remain open through the remainder of the school year.
A sidewalk detour route map is available at facebook.com/veronapd53593.
For information, contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.