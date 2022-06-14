The Verona Press’ May 26 article entitled “City announces anticipated results of 2022 Market Update Revaluation Program” has prompted several questions from readers. We reached out to City of Verona Administrator Adam Sayre on June 7 for answers.
Reader: Question for you regarding the property value increase. The article doesn’t mention mill rate except in reference to the school district. Does this mean the city’s portion of the mill rate will remain unchanged?
Sayre: We will not know what the mill rate is until we get more information including the equalized value, levy limit and many other factors that go into calculating the Mill Rate for the City and the rest of the other taxing entities.
Reader: I was surprised to read this passage in the article about local property taxes going up: "a resident's tax bill has many components, those include supporting Madison Area Technical College, the lottery, and more." It's not surprising that taxes support the local technical college, but the lottery? Our taxes support the lottery?
Sayre: It is a lottery credit – so it is a credit on the tax bill – not a charge. The 2021 tax bill was a credit of $336.22 on a primary residence, it was $224.11 in 2020, and in 2019 it was $251.57 – just to give you an example. We do not know what that credit will be until mid-November.
Reader: We have such a huge property tax burden in this county and I assume across the state. Not all states are like this. I’m curious why? I assume it’s because the state is collecting less from income and sales tax, pushing the burdens out to the local levels to fund everything? And yet this year we have a tax surplus in Wisconsin. I wouldn’t mind a refund to offset property taxes.
Sayre: The article didn’t say the City’s budget was going up 15-16%. We don’t know what the City’s Levy Limit will be and even how much the levy will go up at this point. Just because the assessment is changing doesn’t reflect what the levy is for the City. Ultimately this is a question for the State. We have no control on the other taxing entities budgets and what their portion of the total mill rate and tax bill consist of. We as a City only have control over the City’s portion of the tax bill. We as a City have one of the lowest mill rates in the area compared to other Cities. You would have to contact the State directly on the tax surplus.
The Verona Press’ May 26 article entitled “City announces anticipated results of 2022 Market Update Revaluation Program” has prompted several questions from readers. We reached out to City of Verona Administrator Adam Sayre on June 7 for answers.
Reader: Question for you regarding the property value increase. The article doesn’t mention mill rate except in reference to the school district. Does this mean the city’s portion of the mill rate will remain unchanged?
Sayre: We will not know what the mill rate is until we get more information including the equalized value, levy limit and many other factors that go into calculating the Mill Rate for the City and the rest of the other taxing entities.
Reader: I was surprised to read this passage in the article about local property taxes going up: "a resident's tax bill has many components, those include supporting Madison Area Technical College, the lottery, and more." It's not surprising that taxes support the local technical college, but the lottery? Our taxes support the lottery?
Sayre: It is a lottery credit – so it is a credit on the tax bill – not a charge. The 2021 tax bill was a credit of $336.22 on a primary residence, it was $224.11 in 2020, and in 2019 it was $251.57 – just to give you an example. We do not know what that credit will be until mid-November.
Reader: We have such a huge property tax burden in this county and I assume across the state. Not all states are like this. I’m curious why? I assume it’s because the state is collecting less from income and sales tax, pushing the burdens out to the local levels to fund everything? And yet this year we have a tax surplus in Wisconsin. I wouldn’t mind a refund to offset property taxes.
Sayre: The article didn’t say the City’s budget was going up 15-16%. We don’t know what the City’s Levy Limit will be and even how much the levy will go up at this point. Just because the assessment is changing doesn’t reflect what the levy is for the City. Ultimately this is a question for the State. We have no control on the other taxing entities budgets and what their portion of the total mill rate and tax bill consist of. We as a City only have control over the City’s portion of the tax bill. We as a City have one of the lowest mill rates in the area compared to other Cities. You would have to contact the State directly on the tax surplus.