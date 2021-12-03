Verona Area Community Theater is back this weekend with its first full-scale production since the start of the pandemic – “Matilda the Musical.”
While there have been several VACT productions in 2021 including the hour-long adults-only “Radio Play Disaster” and the shorter kids-only shows “Seussical the Musical, Kids” and “Singing in the Rain, Jr.,” it has been since January 2020’s “Mamma Mia!” that there has been a mixed adults and children production. Matilda is a full-length show, at around two to two and a half hours long.
“In no way do I mean to underestimate the time or passion to produce those other shows,” Matilda co-director Sara Ward-Cassady told the Press. “But in terms of just the size of it, length and complexity, this is just a longer process.”
Matilda was planned to be VACT’s Fall 2020 show, she said. Like so many people, when the pandemic hit Wisconsin in March 2020, VACT’s staff were sure that by summer or fall they’d be back on stage, but that of course didn’t happen.
But now, with a fully-vaccinated cast, the actors are ready for the spotlight again.
The musical Matilda is based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl, perhaps better known to some by the 1996 film adaptation. It’s the story of a small girl with a big imagination who discovers she has magical powers. While her parents think she's a waste of space, and she’s tormented by her school headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she finds solace in stacks of library books and her caring teacher, Miss Honey.
“She uses her emotions and passion to inspire the other kids in the school to fight the big bully Miss Trunchbull,” Ward-Cassady said. “At the core it’s an inspiring story of intrepid kids banding together to make their situation better.”
Sydney Weiss, 13, takes center stage as Matilda, her first time as a lead in a VACT production.
The VACT production includes a mix of kids who have been around its programs a long time and new kids. And while it’s fun for the directors to have kids who have been around a long time, it’s also fun to have newbies. One performer has been a competitive soccer player and “sports kid” up until now, but all of a sudden wanted to try out theater.
VACT’s production features a cast of more than 40 adult and youth performers from Verona, Madison, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Middleton, McFarland, Oregon, Cottage Grove, Ridgeway and Fitchburg.
Co-director Ward-Cassady said she thinks the mixed-ages cast has a positive effect on the cast as a whole.
“Kids are so energetic and enthusiastic all the time, I think it's catching for the adults too,” she said. “Sometimes when the adults are tired, the kids are there, and their energy is infectious. I think it creates a really fun dynamic.”
Another positive effect is youth interested in theater having role models demonstrating that acting can be a lifelong passion or hobby.
“For kids, this is something they really like and are interested in, and they see these adults who are not professionals, who have jobs or families or other things that they do – the kids get to see that they can take their passion for theater and turn it into something they can do the rest of their life,” Ward-Cassady said.
Ward-Cassady is experiencing a first – and last – unique adventure with Matilda. She is both directing, but also acting, in the role of Mrs. Phelps, the librarian in charge of Matilda’s local library.
She didn’t start off directing the show, but rather just producing.
The original director had to step away and so Ward-Cassady stepped into the role, with some assistance.
Longtime local theater teacher and dancer Kenzie Merucci is co-directing the production along with her, while also serving as co-choreographer alongside Cassie Derfus.
“We made a good team,” Ward-Cassady said. “She brings a lot of passion. I bring experience. It’s been a great partnership and her passion has resulted in a really great production. Kenzie has had a massive role in this.”
This is the first time Ward-Cassady has ever directed and acted in the same show, and it’s not something she will ever do again, she told the Press. And she has gained a new respect for directors who can do both.
Set designer Matt Grzybowski has made a “beautiful design,” she said, that captured two sides of the show’s atmosphere.
“I think what was really interesting about this set, and Matilda in general, is that while it’s definitely a family show, it isn’t a whimsical fairytale,” Ward-Cassady said. “There’s a real, darker side to this – living in a household with parents who aren't supportive. The challenge is the balance between the happiness of a family show, but also the darkness of it with the bully Miss Trunchbull and unsupportive parents. There’s an industrial sort of feeling to it – big, tall, darker looking sets interspersed with colorful ones with all these words and alphabet letters painted on the set because Matilda is a reader. It’s a great mix of exactly what the show is – a combination of whimsy and edginess at the same time.”
And with that mix, she believes it’s a great show for the whole family that both kids and adults will enjoy.
As for her favorite number in the production? She loves the song “Revolting Children.”
It comes toward the end of the show and in the scene leading into it, the schoolkids have finally decided they have had enough of being mistreated and stand up on their classroom desks and chairs, declaring they’re going to fight back against their bully and win.
For inspiration, the directors showed the actors the scene in the film “Dead Poets Society” when the students stand on their desks.
“It’s my favorite song because it’s a culmination of all the frustration,” Ward-Cassady said. “It shows the fight after finally having enough.”