Lovers of contemporary boy bands or classic barbershop quartets can find common ground this weekend at the next Verona Area Performing Arts Series show, Four Guyz In Dinner Jackets.
The four guys will take to the stage in the Verona Area School District's Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
In color-coded tuxedos, they’ll be performing their show “Now In Technicolor” – a tribute to the classic television shows from the era when black and white television broadcasts turned to colored ones.
The group has been together since 2003, with just two changes to the lineup over the nearly two decades. Today’s ‘guyz’ are Reggie Kurschner (high tenor), Tommy Lueck (baritone), Joe Fransee (lead tenor) and Aaron Schmidt (bass).
The foursome have created a variety of shows, which mix jokes, costume changes, props and sight gags with the twining of their voices. The theme of their act changes every few years, including “On Ice,” “In Style,” “A Look Back” and now… “In Technicolor.”
“This theme is nostalgic music in movies and television,” Lueck told the Press. “A lighthearted approach to the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s. A big salute to old television shows – ‘Mister Ed,’ ‘The Mickey Mouse Club,’ ‘I Dream Of Jeannie,’ ‘Bewitched,’ ‘The Beverly Hillbillies.’ It’s based around the Boomer experience. It’s visually exciting – the music is great.”
There will be medleys of songs from the different eras from the 1950s to the 1970s, with doo-wop music, early rock and roll, bebop and soul.
But it’s also just as much a comedy show, based around a kitschy storyline of how the guys got together, Lueck said. There will be jokes, stories, references to game shows and audience participation, he said.
There is a long history of music quartets that the Four Guyz emulate, including The Four Aces, The Four Lads, The Four Freshmen, The Crew-Cuts and The Four Seasons. But female groups such as The Chordettes and The Supremes are also in the blueprint of the Four Guyz. Basically, groups that like to harmonize, Lueck said. The group has roots from early barbershop quartets up to more contemporary boy bands like NYSNC and Backstreet Boys, he said.
“For Baby Boomers and the generation slightly before that, this show is high in fun and high in nostalgia,” Lueck said. “It’s highly choreographed with the moves of early doo-wop, very colorful, with lots of props.”
A centerpiece of the stage design is an old television set which the four guys pull props out of and make jokes about the small screen shows of yesteryear. There are also a “lot of different costume changes” to imitate those old shows and the music of the different eras, Lueck said.
None of the music is original, he said. It’s all music that would have been heard on the radio or television during the 50s-70s. But the arrangements for the medleys of snippets of songs from around 40 different television programs are original.
While Lueck was the founder of the group back in 2003, the four guys all contribute ideas together. While touring one show, they write the next one. Each show they tour for about two years.
“We all take responsibility for writing different parts and collaborate to put it together,” he said. “It really is a shared experience, collaborative, rewrites on rewrites.”
During COVID-19, the foursome would meet over Zoom video conference calls to throw ideas around, and formulated their next show – which will premiere in August – which will harken back to the music of Rat Pack members such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, with a theme of a “live Supper Club tour.”
Each show takes around four or five weeks of rehearsing before debuting, Lueck said. While things have slowed down a bit with COVID-19, pre-pandemic they’d perform three or four times a month.
But being Four Guyz In Dinner Jackets isn’t their full-time gig. Lueck teaches high school Advanced Placement psychology, Kurschner is an accountant, Schmidt works in medical technology and Fransee works for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Information Technology Department.
The group began more with traditional concerts but have since evolved their performance into a whole themed show – “not just filling time with songs,” Lueck said. And from weddings to class reunions, casinos in Green Bay to the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee, what began as “just a way to keep busy on weekends” has kept going for almost 20 years.
“I think Verona is really going to enjoy the technicolor salute,” Lueck said. “When television went from only black and white to seeing the world through a colorful lens, pop culture became so much more alive and optimistic than it ever was in black and white. I think that technology was a big change to pop culture – and metaphorical, I think, for everything that was evolving at the time – jobs, productivity – whether real or imagined, it seemed like a happy time.”