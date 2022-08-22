Starting in September, the Verona Senior Center will welcome another self-care provider, who will offer acupuncture appointments.
Acupuncture is a technique from traditional Chinese medicine, used to prevent, diagnose and treat disease, and to improve general health, according to the Senior Center’s newsletter.
Acupuncture helps your body by balancing energy that reduces stress levels, increases energy, enhances mood, improves sleep and reduces pain,” the newsletter states. Who can benefit from acupuncture? Many conditions respond well to acupuncture, including illness, injury, and chronic pain, allergies, anxiety, depression, insomnia, high blood pressure, heart conditions, incontinence, headaches, back pain, circulatory problems, and many more.”
Dr. Joe Zirneskie will be offering acupuncture on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center starting September 7. The cost will be $70 for 60 minutes.
Interested individuals are invited to a meet and greet with Dr. Zirneskie at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, at the 108 Paoli St. Senior Center building. Coffee and treats will be provided.