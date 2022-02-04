This time last year, Emily Ford was out hiking for 69 days through a cold Wisconsin February winter, completing the entire 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in literal ice -- and snow.
In doing so, became only the second person ever to complete a winter thru-hike of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the first woman to complete the brumal trek.
As a Black woman, she was also the first person of color to complete the grueling hike in wintertime. She is also a gay woman.
She set out for her frosty journey a few days before the end of 2020 accompanied only by a backpack and an Alaskan Husky named Diggins.
Many followed her travels and were inspired by her story. And now, from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, people can meet her in-person here in Verona at Prairie Moraine County Park.
The meet-and-greet will be held at the Ice Age Trail trailhead at 6718 Wesner Road.
This event is hosted by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, Dane County Parks, and Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc.