Get to know a Madison-based crime fiction writer and learn about his newest novel during an in-person meet-and-greet at the Verona Public Library next week.

John Galligan, author of the “Bad Axe County” series, will present the third installment of the series, “Bad Moon Rising,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Verona Public Library’s Community Room. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the meet-and-greet event.

If You Go What: Author meet-and-greet with John Galligan When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 Where: Verona Public Library Community Room, 500 Silent St. Registration: Required Info: veronapubliclibrary.org

Registration is required for the meet-and-greet, and space is limited.

Galligan is a writing teacher at Madison College, and has published seven other novels since 2001, with another series focusing on fly fishing and crime. In addition to being a novelist, Galligan has held a variety of other jobs, including an award-winning newspaper reporter, a film screenwriter and a freezer boy in a salmon cannery, his biography on his website states.

“Bad Moon Rising” follows a rural sheriff in Wisconsin who tracks down the killer of a homeless man who was last seen in the Bad Axe area, and was later found to have been buried alive, a book description states. As she continues to find more bodies of people who died in similar ways, the sheriff contends with a re-election campaign that could derail the entire investigation and gets help from an old newspaper editor who tries to make a connection between deranged letters to the paper’s opinion section, the description reads.

For more information on the meet-and-greet, visit veronapubliclibrary.org or call (608) 845-7180. For more information about Galligan, visit his website at johngalligan.com.

