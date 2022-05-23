The Verona American Legion will host a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30.
The Legion invites the community to join them in honoring and remembering those that paid the ultimate sacrifice, “so that we can enjoy the freedoms we live and breathe each day,” it wrote in a news release.
The program will begin at the Verona Badger Ridge Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., at 10 a.m.
Following the indoor program, a short ceremony will be held at the Verona Cemetery, 565. N Main St., to include a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
A fellowship potluck will follow at the American Legion’s hall, located at 207 Legion St.
All of the May 30 events are open to the public.