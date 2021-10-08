The Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., will host a “Trash Lab” mobile exhibit from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Trash Lab, a collaborative result of the Dane County Waste and Renewables Department and the Madison Children's Museum, is housed in a fully accessible, 27-foot-long repurposed cargo trailer. According to the library website, it features more than 10 playful interactive stations, engaging stories, and a wealth of data, along with compelling photography and video footage.
“It is a mobile exhibit designed to educate and motivate us to create less trash and rethink our relationship with waste,” the website read. “The exhibit's whimsical exterior and immersive interior environment will capture visitors' imaginations.”
For more information, call the library at 608-845-7180 or visit veronpubliclibrary.org.