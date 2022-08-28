Being a stay-at-home mom can be difficult, especially for mothers without friends or family close-to-home to rely on.
One area group, now in its 10th year, aims to help provide moms a support network – MOMS Club of Southwest Madison, Verona and Fitchburg. MOMS is an acronym for ‘Moms offering moms support.’
While the group certainly doesn’t exclude working moms, given the weekday nature of most of the programs including playgroups, outings, field trips, and social and educational opportunities, it would be difficult for a working mom to participate, membership coordinator Maria Stevens told the Press. It’s geared towards stay-at-home moms. Though, mom's nights out take place in evenings, offering mothers a chance to escape and unwind from their kids.
“We do have some working moms, but since our events are during the day, it usually doesn’t work as well, but we don’t say no, you won’t be turned away,” Stevens said.
All moms are welcome, Stevens said, as long as they live within the geographic boundary. While right now there aren’t any nontraditional moms so-to-speak such as grandmothers as primary caregivers, or foster moms, the group is open to all. The group is gay-friendly and has a lesbian mom in its membership, she said.
The strict boundaries is something the national MOMS organization aims to have enforced, in order to ensure a close driving range proximity between moms and their kids for playdates and meetups.
The group is mostly composed of Verona and Fitchburg moms, with only a little from Southwest Madison. Admittedly, Stevens herself lives in Mount Horeb – but she joined before moving there, and it currently doesn’t have its own chapter (something she’s working on changing.)
The group currently has 23 moms with a total of 44 kids, Stevens said.
The average age of participating kids is between newborn up to about five-years-old or preschool age, she said. But, they welcome moms and kids to stay in the group as long as they want.
Stevens has two kids herself, a four-year-old and three-year-old, and they keep her quite busy, she said.
The now-international MOMS group is just shy of 40-years-old. It was founded in 1983 in California and now has around 1,000 chapters worldwide. The Verona/Fitchburg area chapter launched around 2012, Stevens said.
A lot of members are originally from out-of-state.
“A significant number,” Stevens said. “When you move, it’s hard to find a group in a new community. This group offered us support, connection, and friendship. It can be pretty isolating working from home.”
There’s no attendance requirement, members can participate as often or as little as they have time for or are interested in, she said. There are two formally planned meetups a month such as at parks or local events, a monthly member meeting with club business or guest speakers such as librarians and dietitians on topics relevant to moms, and additionally any mom can plan informal events and post about them in a Facebook group.
The monthly mom’s night out is just for moms – no kids – and that often includes dinner, hang out time, and crafts. Those usually take place at a member’s home.
“That just lets us develop friendship and relax more because when you’re with your kids, it’s hard to finish a sentence,” Stevens said.
For most outings, the group tries to stay in the Verona/Fitchburg area, but do occasionally venture into Madison such as for a field trip to the zoo.
A new calendar of events is released every month and emailed to moms so they can look over it and plan ahead.
“There is always something going on,” Stevens said.
There is an annual $20 club membership fee that goes toward the local club’s operating costs and also some is donated to local causes such as the Madison Reading Project, diaper drives, clothing drives – anything that focuses on mom needs, Stevens said.
“That’s part of our purpose as a club – to do some charity and give back,” she said.
The online community through a private MOMS members-only Facebook group allows mothers to ask questions such as for local pediatrician recommendations, help with a child’s difficulties sleeping and eating, and so on.
“All kinds of questions, it’s really helpful – ‘is it normal that my kid is doing this?’ To have someone else to talk about these things with – especially for first time moms who don’t know what is normal and everything is overwhelming – that kind of community support is great. Helping through issues, celebrating victories.”
The group is also used to swap or pass along clothing and toys.
While she hasn’t noticed any requests in the group for babysitting, she said friendships do develop offline.
The club also has members volunteer to cook and deliver meals to postpartum moms.
The best part about the group is that it brings mothers of different backgrounds together, Stevens said.
“We’re kind of sharing our lives with each other so that our kids can experience different viewpoints,” she said. “A farmwife can offer suburban housewives a playdate to expose kids to animals and farm life.”