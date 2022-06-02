The Verona Public Library is hosting a variety of events featuring Native American peoples and indigenous voices, in conjunction with a community-wide reading project.
Four of those related events are set to take place over the next week.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troupe will join Elliott Funmaker Sr. of the Ho-Chunk and Meskwaki Nations to perform traditional songs, stories, and dances of the Ho-Chunk people.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, learn about the journey of the Ho-Chunk, also known as the People of the Sacred Language, who have called Wisconsin home for centuries. They continue to exist and have overcome disease, genocide, removal, and colonization. Storyteller and Ho-Chunk tribal member, Andi Cloud, shares history, culture, stories and how they continue to remain resilient and strong.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the Verona Senior Center’s book group will be meeting to discuss “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley in-person at the 108 Paoli St. center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the 500 Silent St. library to get a copy. No registration required. Everyone is welcome.
At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, everyone is welcome to the library to discuss “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley as part of the Verona Reads! community-wide reading initiative. Free copies of the book are available at the library while supplies last. The book is a young adult thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community, set in 2004 at an Ojibwe reservation.