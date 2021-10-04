When you’re celebrating your demisemiseptcentennial – or more easily said, your 175th anniversary – a three-day festival is in order.
Mount Vernon Park Association will host a three day festival starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and running through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the park located at 1689 Washington St., Verona, in the towns of Springdale and Primrose. Also referred to as Forest of Fame Park, the park was established in 1846, and is home to trees from around the world that are dedicated to famous historical figures – such as Pres. Theodore Roosevelt, Gov. Robert “Fighting Bob” LaFollette and Robin Hood – who served mankind, a description of the park from the University of Wisconsin library states.
The celebration will start at 5 p.m. Friday with a food stand and beer tent, a 50/50 raffle, live music from State Line Boys Band and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. Events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and include kids’ face painting and pumpkin decorating, a cornhole tournament and a chicken BBQ for lunch. Bingo will be played starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, and band Ghost in the Room will play at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s events will feature a parade at 1 p.m., Havens Petting Zoo at 2 p.m. and the Zweifel Brothers Band performance from 2-5 p.m.
Mount Vernon is an unincorporated village southwest of Verona, and is named for Pres. George Washington’s home in Virginia. Wisconsin Mount Vernon founder George G. Britts gave it the name after seeing the land was the same direction and distance from Madison as the Virginia-based Mount Vernon was to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. Mount Vernon is also home to parts of Donald County Park.
For more information, visit Facebook and search for “Mt. Vernon Celebrates 175 Years!”