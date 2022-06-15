The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to enjoy live music all summer long at its Music on Main summer concert series.
The shows are free and take place at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., every other Friday, from 5:30-8 p.m., June 10 through August 19.
Concert Lineup:
June 10: SunDance
SunDance is primarily an acoustic band composed of the duo Casey & Greg and their friends Jeff Addison on vocals/bass and Tom Herman (from the rock band Moondance along with Greg) on drums/percussion. SunDance performs classic covers from the '50s through the '70s with some more current songs and some original compositions in three part harmony.
June 24: Small Blind Johnny
Small Blind Johnny's music has been over 100 years in the making. The music of freight trains and hobo jungles, barn dances, and juke joints. Small Blind Johnny, the band, has been 40 years in the making. Friends since their teens. Guitar, Harmonica, bass, and drums. Small Blind Johnny is a Madison-based blues band that first came together in the mid-1980's out of Waukesha and is still going strong today.
July 8: Top Shelf
Duo Top Shelf Tracy (Jane Comer & Alan Maslowski) is often hailed as a "two man band," known for versatility and variety and for magically bringing songs to life within a small format, without use of backing tracks or loopers. Top Shelf’s extensive repertoire includes great songs from yesterday and today – rock & pop plus a touch of country, jazz, blues and standards, with a generous “pour” of rock and pop from the '70s & '80s and into the '90s. They play material for any live music situation, from "chill out and relax" to "get up and dance."
July 22: Elizabeth Mary
An up and coming country songstress originally from Dubuque, Iowa now based in Madison. She fills her schedule playing over 120 solo acoustic and full band shows annually in the tri-state area playing small venues to large music festivals. Whether playing solo or with the full band, she will leave an impression on your heart and a smile on your face. Elizabeth Mary’s relatable lyrics and genuine personality will leave you wanting more.
August 5: Shawn Schell
"Shawn Schell plays a $40 guitar while singing songs about stuff. Christian, Daddy, Singer of Songs, Guitar Picker, and Shifty Hillbilly."
August 19: Down from the Hills
Down From The Hills plays traditional bluegrass, cajun, country, folk and all styles that fit their acoustic instruments. Down From The Hills plays bluegrass music inspired by the likes of Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs, and John Hartford. Their music features both instrumental solos and vocal harmonies. Often they add Cajun music to our shows, with a Cajun button accordion.