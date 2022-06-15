Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Dane. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, urban and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Deforest, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Dane, UW-Madison, Camp Randall Stadium, Henry Vilas Zoo, Token Creek, Morrisonville and Paoli. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

TORNADO WATCH 371 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN FOND DU LAC SHEBOYGAN IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN LAFAYETTE ROCK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN DODGE JEFFERSON MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE WASHINGTON WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MONROE, MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, AND WEST BEND.