If you love seeing Broadway shows, or if you love acting in them, you now have a chance to learn the rich history of the last 100 years of Broadway productions.
Dr. Adam Shelton will be leading a musical theater history workshop from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Participants can plan on talking about – and listening to – some of the most popular shows and some of the great flops of Broadway.
“Understand the shift in styles, the development of vocal technique, and the thrill of the spectacle that defines one of our favorite genres,” the event description states. “Make sure you are ready as we defy gravity and fly through Broadway history in an afternoon. This is a great way to unearth some new audition songs.”
A singer, teacher, and director, Shelton has a Doctoral of Musical Arts in vocal performance from UW-Madison.
The workshop cost is $60 and is open to adults 18 and older. To register, visit vact.vbotickets.com.